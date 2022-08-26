When is the release date for Ghost Song: A Journey of Hope?

Ghost Song: A Journey of Hope is the debut title from developer Old Moon, published by Humble Games. If you’re not familiar with the upcoming metroidvania game yet, don’t worry: we’ll give you a rundown of when it’s coming and what it entails.

What is Ghost Song: A Journey of Hope’s release date?

Earlier this year, creator Matt White confirmed that Ghost Song would be releasing in 2022. Now, it’s been locked in for launch on Thursday, November 3. It’ll be releasing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Windows Store. It will also come to Game Pass on Xbox and PC on day one, joining the likes of Death Stranding, High on Life, and Lies of P on Microsoft’s all-you-can-play service.

You can wishlist the game on Steam now and view its PC system requirements there as well. Those who prefer the Epic Games Store will have to adjust or miss out on this one.

What kind of game is Ghost Song: A Journey of Hope?

As mentioned earlier, Ghost Song is a metroidvania. Matt White started on the game more than nine whole years ago, and it was very quickly funded on Kickstarter. White describes it as a “beautiful 2D sci-fi metroidvania about love, hope, and redemption” with inspiration from Super Metroid and Dark Souls (it was a less cliche to say that back in 2013).

The game drops you onto an alien world, where you’ll explore subterranean caverns and gain abilities that let you dig deeper and deeper. The art style is indeed quite beautiful, but perhaps that’s what makes the game’s enemies look so nasty. Ghost Song pits you against creatures like space zombies and floating robot skulls like the one you see at the top of this article.