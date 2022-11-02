When is the release date for Resident Evil Village on PS VR2? Answered

Sony announced that Resident Evil Village will be one of the launch games for the PlayStation VR2, PlayStation’s upcoming virtual reality headset. The PlayStation VR2 launches next year and will be priced at $549.99. Players can start pre-ordering the system on November 15. With that the case, when will Resident Evil 8 be available on the PS VR2?

What is the release date for Resident Evil Village for PS VR2?

Resident Evil Village will release alongside Horizon: Call of the Mountain for the PS VR2 when the console launches to the public on February 22, 2023. The announcement was made during Sony’s June State of Play, showing first-person footage that was taken with the new PS VR2. The footage shows how players will interact with the world of Resident Evil Village, being able to run in the environment and reload guns. The PS VR2 looks to make going through Village a more immersive experience, showcasing a greater sense of scale to make it seem as if players are in the same room as Lady Dimitrescu or the other enemies in the game.

Village wouldn’t be the first Resident Evil game released on VR. Both the original Resident Evil 4 and Resident VII were released on the first PlayStation VR. Resident Evil Village on the PS VR2 will not be the only upcoming Resident Evil game releasing soon, as Resident Evil 4 is set to have an upgraded remake coming to the PlayStation 5 in March 2023.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in the prestige Resident Evil horror franchise and is a direct continuation of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard with the returning protagonist Ethan Winters. Winters is forced to travel to a strange village to save his kidnapped infant daughter, coming across new types of bio-engineered monsters and superhumans.

The PS VR2 is the successor to the PlayStation VR, with upgraded specs and new hardware. VR is part of Sony’s bigger push to branch out the PlayStation brand in different avenues. This includes PC gaming, streaming services, and expanding its IP in other media like scripted live-action.