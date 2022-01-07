When is the release date of Neon in Valorant?

Neon is the latest Agent to be added to valorant. She uses her intense speed to generate energy that can be used against her enemies. She is designed to invoke a fast and frenetic playstyle and will be a perfect match for players who prefer to press the action rather than wait to react to their foes. Neon is due to release on January 11, and any player interested in a fast-moving, hard-hitting Agent will be in for a treat.

Neon’s character design is all about accentuating her athletic and speedy nature. “A lot of her design was inspired by athleisure clothing, sprinting gear, and a runner’s physique,” says John Goscicki, producer at Riot Games.

Abilities:

(E) High Gear

Official Tool Tip INSTANTLY channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, ALT FIRE to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets every two kills.

Power Fantasy Neon channels radianite-infused bioelectric charge into the synapses of her leg muscles, making them fire at supernaturally high speeds. This allows her to sprint exceptionally fast for as long as she has bioelectric charge to draw from.



(Q) Relay Bolt

Official Tool Tip INSTANTLY throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.

Power Fantasy Neon forces a burst of radianite-infused electricity from the palm of her hand. The electrical burst creates a brief field of static electricity that delivers a fierce zap to anyone caught in it.



(C) Fast Lane

Official Tool Tip FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

Power Fantasy Neon expels built up radianite-infused bioelectrical charge from both her hands at once. The compressed electrical charges run in lines along the ground, then ionize with the air in a quick burst into parallel walls of pure plasmic lightning. Neon can run through this electrical tunnel, unseen by the enemy. Any enemies that pass through the lightning walls get shocked.



(X) Overdrive