When is the release date of Pentiment? Answered

Pentiment is the next game from Obsidian, the studio that brought us titles like The Outer Worlds and Grounded after being acquired by Microsoft. Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 are coming sometime in the future, but we won’t have to wait much longer to get our hands on Pentiment.

What is Pentiment’s release date?

As announced on the Xbox news blog, Pentiment arrives on Tuesday, November 15. Seeing as it’s a first-party Xbox Studios game, it’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC that day. PC players can grab it from the Windows Store or Steam; Epic Games Store loyalists will have to make an adjustment for this one. It’ll cost you $19.99 USD / £14.99 on those various platforms.

Will Pentiment be on Game Pass?

This is probably obvious given who’s publishing the game, but yes, Pentiment will be available on Game Pass on day one. It’ll be playable through the service on both Xbox consoles and PC. It joins an ever-growing library that will add Minecraft Legends and High On Life when they release in the future. Even Kojima Productions’ Sony-backed Death Stranding is now available on PC Game Pass.

What is Pentiment, anyway?

So you know when Pentiment is releasing and where you’ll be able to play it, but what exactly is this game? Obsidian’s catalogue is full of RPGs, but this isn’t one of those. Pentiment is a narrative adventure game directed by Josh Sawyer, whose past credits include Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas.

Pentiment has a striking art style: it’s made to look like medieval manuscripts and woodcuts. Fans of the Weird Medieval Guys Twitter account should feel right at home. The story stars Andreas Maler, whose story involves a bunch of crimes and scandals over the course of 25 years. Andreas’ background, his dialogue, and his actions are up to you, and your choices have a major impact on his city over those two and a half decades.