When is the release date of Yelan in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact fans are always hungry for information on upcoming characters, which is why leaks are so hotly sought after for the game. The good news is that recent leaks have revealed when Yelan is likely to arrive in the game.

Players can expect Yelan to arrive on one of the 2.7 update banners. Update 2.7 is still a little bit away and does not have a confirmed release date at this point. There are also two other updates to get through before it arrives. The update is expected to appear around the middle of May.

According to the leaks, Yelan is expected to be a Hydro Bow user. Genshin Impact has settled into a pattern recently of releasing characters that act almost as direct upgrades for other characters, allowing players to transfer over weapons and artifacts that they have already leveled. This could spell good news for fans of Childe who are looking for someone new to try out.

Before update 2.7 arrives, players will get to explore characters like Yae Miko in update 2.5, and at some point, Kamisato Ayato, Heizou, and Kuki Shinobu are all due to arrive over the coming year. While not essential to finish the storylines, new characters are a vital part of the game for many Genshin Impact players, so you can expect us to have details on all characters as soon as they are revealed.