When is the start date for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 3?

It seems like Warzone Pacific and Vanguard players have a lot waiting for them when Season 3, dubbed Classified Arms, arrives. Luckily, it’s coming soon.

The new cinematic trailer reveals Season 3’s release date: Wednesday, April 27. It focuses on Task Force Harpy, and the trio of characters we see fighting the enemy are likely the season’s new Operators. It even seems to be teasing a kaiju based on some audio clues at the end, but that’s just speculation at this point. Even so, you can watch the teaser for a taste of what Season 3 holds:

The “Classified Arms” moniker hints at the new weapons we’ll be able to wield in Season 3. They’re “new weapons for a new type of war,” according to the official Call of Duty Twitter account. Task Force Harpy have tracked down “treasure troves of classified arms,” it says in another tweet. Whether those weapons are indeed used to fight massive monsters or just other opponents online, they sound intriguing.

Wield new weapons for new type of war. 4.27.22. pic.twitter.com/VC2FC3VB9i — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 13, 2022

That’s all we know regarding Season 3 right now. Season 2 Reloaded provided two free weeks of multiplayer for everyone this month, but no such offer has been mentioned for the upcoming season at this time. We’ll see if any other Vanguard streamers are caught cheating in the meantime.