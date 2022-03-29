Call of Duty: Vanguard to offer free multiplayer access for two weeks

Call of Duty titles of the past have been generous enough to give potential buyers free days and weekends to try their Multiplayer modes. Now, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be turning it up a notch with a two-week long trial version that even includes the game’s latest DLC.

Starting March 30, those on any of Vanguard’s supported platforms can experience beloved modes like Domination, Control, and Hardpoint at no cost up until April 13. Most notably, this limited-time version will feature a wealth of the latest Season Two content, such as the new Casablanca and Gondola maps, amongst other older fan-favorite locations like Dome and Das Haus.

The trial also allows newcomers to try out the new Arms Race mode. Debuting just last week, the mode introduces all-out war gameplay to Vanguard, as it features tanks, 24-player matches, and the sprawling Alps map.

As surprising as this lengthy trial is, it isn’t the only striking news from the franchise as of late. It recently announced that rapper Snoop Dogg will be joining Call of Duty: Mobile, Vanguard, and Warzone as a playable Operator in April — meaning those playing the trial will likely spot a familiar face on the battlefield very soon.

