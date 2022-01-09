When is Thoma’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Thoma celebrates his birthday on January 9. The birthday mail contains a written letter by Thoma and some other special rewards — all food items, this time. You’ll get a Delicious Butter Crab, the Delicious Mixed Yakisoba, and a soup dish called “Warmth.”

The Delicious Butter Crab increases all party members’ DEF by 30 and increases healing effects by 10% for 300 seconds. The Delicious Mixed Yakisoba revives a character and restores 550 HP. And “Warmth” restores 14% of max HP to the selected character and regenerates 350 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Thoma’s Birthday Letter

In recent years, I usually spend my birthday with Lord Ayato and Lady Ayaka.

But this morning, my lord asked me if I had other plans today… Honestly, I wanted to meet up with you.

Lately, I’ve been worried that you haven’t been taking good care of yourself on your journey. As I walk around Ritou, Mondstadt occasionally comes to mind. There are many reasons, but ultimately… It’s because I want to see you.

Tell me where I can find you!

Oh, that’s right, leave dinner plans to me. Don’t worry about it.

I’m on top of my game today and I’m sure you’ll be well satisfied. If there’s anything else you need, just let me know. Don’t be a stranger! I’ll be sure to bring everything along!