When is Xinyan’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the course of the year. Xinyan, everyone’s favorite rockstar from Liyue, has a birthday on October 16.

The birthday mail contains a written letter by Xinyan, as well as some special rewards delivered by her. You’ll get 10 Chihua Wood, and 1 Rockin’ Riffin’ Chicken! simply by opening the game and checking your mail. The Rockin’ Riffin’ Chicken! increases all party members’ Crit Rate by 16% for 300s.

Xinyan’s Birthday Letter

Each year, I always write a new song a week before my birthday to record my growth. This year’s song is already done and I’m pretty happy with it. I hope you’ll be happy with it, too. I trust your taste in music, so do share your thoughts with me!

As a matter of fact, I recently carved a miniature Guqin from Cuihua Wood. I originally wanted to make it into an ornament, but the wooden finish is so smooth and the sound it makes ain’t bad. Looks like I’ve really underestimated the malleability of Cuihua Wood! Good things are often made better when shared with good friends! Oh right, I got you some wood materials. In addition to making instruments that rock, it can also be used to make ornaments and furniture…If you don’t know how to work the wood, that’s okay. You can tell me your ideas, and we can work on it together!