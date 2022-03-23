When will Stufful release to Pokémon Go?

Stufful, the flailing Pokémon, is making its debut to Pokémon Go in April 2022. You’ll be able to catch them in the wild, and if you catch enough of them, you’ll have the chance to evolve them into a Bewear. If you’re trying to hunt down this Pokémon to add to your collection, you’ll want to make sure you’re on top of it on day one. When will Stufful release Pokémon Go?

It has been confirmed that Stufful is releasing on April 23, 2022. It will be the same day as this Pokémon’s Community Day, giving everyone the chance to encounter this Pokémon in the wild. Because it will be a Community Day event, you can expect to see many Stufful spawning throughout the wild during the event, which will be happening from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. Stufful will also have a chance to be shiny during and after the event, and if you evolve Stufful into Bewear during or two hours after the Community Day, it will learn the charged move drain punch.

Following the Community Day event, we can expect to see Stufful appearing in the wild or in raids in the latter half of April 2022 and potentially in May 2022.