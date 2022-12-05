Where is Anvil Square in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Anvil Square is probably the most popular location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Not only is it a named location with lots of loot and other features to take advantage of, it’s also the most central of the named locations. This means that in pretty much every match, regardless of the route of the Battle Bus or the location of the storm circle, Anvil Square is likely to see a lot of action. It’s not a recommended drop spot for new or casual players, but for everyone else, it’s usually going to be the most fun place to be.

What is the location of Anvil Square in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Anvil Square is not quite in the very center of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island map, but it’s close. It’s actually on the north shore of the unnamed lake just to the west of the center of the map, southeast of The Citadel, and northeast of Shattered Slabs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Anvil Square is a traditional medieval European town in the same style as The Citadel, and as the southeast part of Faulty Splits. Despite its medieval appearance, it’s the home of several modern motor vehicles, including a Reboot Van. It also boasts the best fishing spot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, with three fishing piers along the waterfront, and tons of fish in the lake. There’s also a Motorboat at the waterfront, although the lake isn’t really big enough to make much use of it. It’s a quick way to get from Anvil Square to The Citadel though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also find the usual features of a named location in Anvil Square, namely a Bounty Board, a Capture Point, an Upgrade Bench, tons of loot and chests, and several vending machines. It’s also the home of Surrr Burger, who tends the bar in the large tavern in the center of town.