Where is the Fort Quito key in Far Cry 6?

On the Du Or Die mission in Far Cry 6, your task is to steal “a thing” for Juan Cortez. That thing turns out to be a cache of depleted uranium, which is safely locked away in the armor of Fort Quito. Once you’ve infiltrated the fort and wiped out all opposition (or sneaked past them if you’re a stealthy kind of player), you’ll find that the armory door is locked, and you need a key to unlock it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

But there’s just one problem. You don’t know where the key is, and the game’s HUD doesn’t tell you where it is until it’s pretty much right under your nose already. If you’re wondering where the key is, then the short answer is, “It’s behind you.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fort Quito key is in a briefing room in Fort Quito. To find it, start facing the locked armory door, then turn around 180°. Go up the stairs opposite the armory door and through the door at the top. Turn right through the open doorway and you’ll find the Fort Quito key on the far end of the long table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use it to open the armory door and help yourself to a big box of depleted uranium. Take that back to Jaun Cortez and he’ll show you how to make some seriously dangerous weapons.