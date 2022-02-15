Where is the Pawntoon landmark location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 are known for being unnamed locations that almost always belong to one particular area of the map, but the Pawntoon landmark is not one of them. Finding this boat can be a mystery, but there is one way to track it down. Once found, players can even loot it for some guaranteed high-valued booty. Here’s what you need to do to find this treasure-filled ship

The Pawntoon is the only landmark that spawns at random, being that it is a ship that is always far into the ocean. As it changes locations each match, we recommend players look around the map’s coastline before dropping from the bus to hunt it down. On most occasions, you can discover the boat floating near the islands on the right side of the map or in the waters west of Camp Cuddle and Covert Cavern.

There are a number of rewards you’ll earn once finding it, too. For one, visiting the location by taking a motorboat is one of Week 12’s challenges, netting you an extra 25,000 XP. Additionally, the Pawntoon will have at least one IO Supply Chest, a crate that guarantees a weapon of Rare-rarity or higher. It will also feature five Slurp Barrels and two regular loot chests.

