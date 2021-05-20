Where to build Sandcastles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 is to build some sandcastles. To do this, players will need to know exactly where to go but luckily we have already tracked down the right spots for you. There are two sandcastle-related challenges this week, so it seems some character in the game has become obsessed with the beach.

All you need to do is visit these areas and interact with the ghostly outlines of the sandcastles that you will find there to build them. Players only need to build three sandcastles in total, so visiting one of the locations will be enough to finish up the quest.

Rainbow Rentals

The first set of sandcastles can be found on the beach at Rainbow Rentals, directly to the south of the Viking Ship at Holly Hedges.

Dirty Docks

Three more ghostly sandcastles can be found on the beach directly beside Dirty Docks.

You can find the rest of the Week 10 challenges below: