Where to build Sandcastles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10
A nice day at the beach.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10 is to build some sandcastles. To do this, players will need to know exactly where to go but luckily we have already tracked down the right spots for you. There are two sandcastle-related challenges this week, so it seems some character in the game has become obsessed with the beach.
All you need to do is visit these areas and interact with the ghostly outlines of the sandcastles that you will find there to build them. Players only need to build three sandcastles in total, so visiting one of the locations will be enough to finish up the quest.
Rainbow Rentals
The first set of sandcastles can be found on the beach at Rainbow Rentals, directly to the south of the Viking Ship at Holly Hedges.
Dirty Docks
Three more ghostly sandcastles can be found on the beach directly beside Dirty Docks.
You can find the rest of the Week 10 challenges below:
- Eliminate a player while swimming (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Deal damage to players within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus (0/150) – 24000 XP
- Get a pickaxe elimination (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Build sandcastles (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Deal damage to descending supply drops (0/1) – 24000 XP
- Destroy opponent structures while driving a modded vehicle (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Destroy sandcastles (0/10) – 24000 XP
- Legendary quest – Time airborne using Hop Floppers and Shockwave Grenades (100, 200, 300, 400, 500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP