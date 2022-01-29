Where to catch Cleffa in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Cleffa is one of the many Pokémon you’ll have to find while exploring the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Unfortunately, it’s a difficult Pokémon to find, and discovering its specific location might be tricky. As a result, you’ll need to search far and wide for this Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you can catch Cleffa in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can only find Cleffa in a single location in Pokémon Legends. First, you’ll need to make your way over to Coronet Highlands, which you can unlock as you progress through the main story. Once you reach this area, you’ll want to head to the southwest part of the map and head over to Fabled Spring. This is the only region Cleffa can spawn in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, Cleffa is a rare spawn, which means you’ll have to wait for it to appear. You might have to run around the location, load into Jubilife Village and then return to Coronet Highlands or complete other tasks while you wait. Not many other players have had luck with this spawn, so we recommend checking back to this region regularly to ensure you find it.

After you locate Cleffa, we recommend trying to sneak up on it to catch it or using a berry to distract it before throwing a Poké Ball.