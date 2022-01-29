Where to catch Munchlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are a few Pokémon in the Hisui region that are rare to find. One of these rare Pokémon is Munchlax. Luckily, this Pokémon can be found at any time of the day and in any weather, making it a little easier than others to track down. You may still find yourself searching for a while though. Here is where you can catch Munchlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Munchlax is one of the baby Pokémon that you can find throughout the wilds and isn’t easily scared off like other baby Pokémon. You can find Munchlax by going to the Deertrack Heights section of the Obsidian Fieldlands. We recommend traveling to the Heights Camp to make things easier. Munchlax can be found in the surrounding mountains around the Heights Camp.

Since Munchlax is a rare spawn, make sure to save your game before attempting to catch it in case it runs away. You should also take berries with you to keep Munchlax distracted if it spawns in an area without grass nearby. If you don’t see a Munchlax spawn, simply go back to the camp and rest to reset the spawns in the area. It may take a few times so remain patient.