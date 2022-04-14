Where to catch or collect a Thermal Fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Out of the 28 fish that can be caught in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, there may not be one as excellent as the Thermal Fish. Once caught or found, the spooky sea creature lends players thermal vision that allows them to see through wooden structures and easily spot enemies at great distances. This power works wonders when fighting for a victory, but the battle royale never reveals where these fish are located.

Thermal Fish can be caught in any body of water and also picked up from opening chests and Supply Drops — but the odds of discovering one can be slim. However, we’ve found that the Purple and Orange Thermal Fish is incredibly common to catch at the island northeast of The Joneses (as marked below). Better yet, you can use any type of fishing rod to reel it in.

Once any of the Thermal Fish are consumed, players will instantly be granted thermal vision and earn 15 additional shield. It can also lend mass amounts of XP, as finding the fish is just one of many Week 4 seasonal quests.

Those looking to fill their entire fish collection can find all Thermal Fish locations below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

#1 – Purple and Orange Thermal Fish : Can be caught anywhere and found in chests. Most populated around the islands closest to The Joneses.

: Can be caught anywhere and found in chests. Most populated around the islands closest to The Joneses. #2 – Raven Thermal Fish : Can be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod in coastal areas.

: Can be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod in coastal areas. #3 – Green Thermal Fish : Found in the ponds south of The Joneses.

: Found in the ponds south of The Joneses. #4 – Red and Green Thermal Fish : Found in the ponds south of The Joneses.

: Found in the ponds south of The Joneses. #5 – Silver Thermal Fish: Can be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod from streams inside of desert areas.

Related: All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2