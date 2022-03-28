All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

From Vending Machines to NPCs, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 continues to offer a number of ways to directly purchase guns and weapons. However, one-lesser known change to the season is the increase of Upgrade Benches throughout the island, making it much easier to upgrade these weapons compared to last season. In total, there are 21 benches players can discover and almost all of them are near named locations.

Similar to Season 1, Upgrade Benches are primarily located inside gas stations or small brick sheds outside of points of interest. You can boost almost any gun’s rarity by spending gold at these benches, but Mythic and Exotic weapons are not eligible for an upgrade. Prices for upgrading start at 200 Gold for those turning a Common gun into an Uncommon, and the cost will rise an additional 100 Gold for each rarity above it. Here are all Upgrade Bench prices and locations.

Common to Uncommon : 200 Gold

: 200 Gold Uncommon to Rare : 300 Gold

: 300 Gold Rare to Epic : 400 Gold

: 400 Gold Epic to Legendary: 500 Gold

Camp Cuddle Found inside of a gas station west of Camp Cuddle.

Chonker’s Speedway In the garage on the north side of Chonker’s Speedway. In the garage on the south side of Chonker’s Speedway.

Condo Canyon Found inside of the gas station in the northern parts of Condo Canyon.

Coney Crossroads At the gas station on the east end of Coney Crossroads.

Greasy Grove At the gas station on the south side of Greasy Grove. West of Greasy Grove, there is a bench in a small shed on The Minnows’ docks.

Logjam Lumberyard In the center of the lumber factory in Logjam Lumberyard. Inside the large gas station west of Logjam Lumberyard. Directly north of Logjam Lumberyard, there’s an upgrade bench near Washout Wharf’s docks.

Rocky Reels At the bottom of the narrow tower set of the west side of Rocky Reels. South of Rocky Reels, there is another bench inside of a garage near the Butter Barn restaurant.

Sanctuary West of Sanctuary, there is a large gas station with an Upgrade Bench inside of its nearby garage. Another bench is placed at the center of Launchpad, the largest island on the far east side of the map.

Sleepy Sound Inside of gas station on the northwest side of Sleepy Sound

Synapse Station In the center of Synapse Station, there is an Upgrade Bench in the small outpost building next to the bus garage.

The Daily Bugle East of The Daily Bugle, this bench is inside of a garage next to a gas station.

The Fortress North of The Fortress’ mobile drill, inside of a gas station.

The Joneses At the gas station that is east of The Joneses.

Titled Towers At the gas station on the south end of Tilted Towers.

Turbine Turbine is the tiny island south of Greasy Grove. You can run into this bench on the east side of the island.



