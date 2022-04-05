Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 4 seasonal quests and challenges

The Week 4 seasonal quests for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 have officially been revealed, and most of its offerings appear pretty demanding. For one, players will need to test their luck fishing for a Thermal Fish, as another challenge even requires a top 25 finish. Luckily, each of the nine challenges offer 20,000 XP, ultimately resulting in a massive 180,000 XP reward altogether.

For Week 4, its quests mainly revolve around discovering and using less common items around the map. This includes Shockwave Grenades, a Jetpack, and the aforementioned Thermal Fish. Meanwhile, they also involve a good bit of combat, with one difficult quest tasking you to eliminate multiple IO soldiers in a single match. Here’s what to expect from Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 4.

All Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 4 quests

Travel in the air with a Jetpack (0/100)

Thank the bus driver and then finish top 25 (0/2)

Visit Gas Stations in a Battle Bus (0/3)

Get seconds of airtime after being hit by a Shockwave Grenade (0/3)

Eliminate IO Forces within a single match (0/3)

Catch or collect a Thermal Fish (0/1)

Accept a bounty from a bounty board within 30 seconds of landing (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool (0/75)

Search ammo boxes at Shifty Shafts or Camp Cuddle (0/3)

Just like in previous weeks, you can discover links to guides above which should help complete the more difficult tasks.

Related: All Battle Pass bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2