Where to catch Piplup in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find dozens of Pokémon for you to research and learn about in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Every time you catch a new Pokémon, you’ll have the opportunity to study it and gain more research points in the field. In addition, there are multiple Pokémon you may have encountered before, such as Piplup, wandering around the game. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to find Piplup in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can only find Piplup in one location in Hisui. It spawns in Cobalt Coastlands, and you can find it in the Spring Path area. We traveled north of the area and discovered Piplup wandering around the area. You may need to scour a good chunk of this region to find it, but it should be here. This is the only known location in Pokémon Legends where Piplup appears, so make sure to comb the entire area to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding and catching Piplup, you can evolve it into a Prinplup and the Empoleon. Unfortunately, Piplup does not have a Hisuian form, so don’t expect any surprises from this Pokémon. Although you don’t have the chance to start with Piplup in your party, you can add it to your roster and take it with you on your Pokémon Legends adventure through the Hisui region.