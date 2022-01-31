Where to catch Turtwig in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ setting is very closely connected to the Sinnoh region featured in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the aforementioned region’s starting Pokémon are a little tough to come by. This rings especially true for Turtwig, which appears to only be available in a single location within the Hisui region. Here’s where you can find the Sinnoh region’s Grass-type starter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We found Turtwig in the Crimson Mirelands, south of Droning Meadow, and southeast of Ursa’s Ring. Below is a screenshot of the in-game map highlighting the area in question.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At this location, you’ll find a stretch of land decorated with trees and populated by tons of Teddiursa, Paras, and Parasect. There should be a body of water present here that has two trees sticking out of the water. On the other side of this divide is where Turtwig will spawn. You may need to wait for a bit, but eventually, the Grass-type starter will appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When Turtwig spawns, you’ll need to act quickly if you want to catch it; it will run away and disappear if it spots you. We recommend using items like Spoiled Apricots, Balls of Mud, or food to distract it before capturing it. Alternatively, you could always try wearing it down by battling it, but you also run the risk of accidentally knocking it out through this method.