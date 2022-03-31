Where to collect Omni Chips at The Temple in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Omni Chip challenges have returned once more in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and players will mostly be traveling to landmarks to find them. For instance, one will require heading to The Temple landmark to scrounge up three hidden chips. Here’s where this landmark is set and how to grab all of its Omni Chip.

Firstly, you can discover The Temple landmark by traveling northeast of The Daily Bugle (as shown below). Once there, head to the top of every pyramid it holds, as each Omni Chip is floating above them. Two of these pyramids will be on the right side of the location, while a much smaller pyramid sits in the bottom-left corner. You can easily get to each pyramid’s peak by taking the stairs on the sides, but the smaller one will require you to sprint and mantle onto a ledge to get to its Omni Chip.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the challenge only offers three Omni Chips, players won’t be able to afford Omni Sword upgrades just yet. Luckily, there are also two other new sets of Omni Chips to find at Loot Lake and Chonker’s Speedway. Once more than four are collected, the Harvesting Tool’s blades, guards, colors, and sounds can be altered from the “Reprogram Omni Sword” page on the Battle Pass tab.