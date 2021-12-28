Where to collect readings from seismometers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Here are all the seismometer locations.
The locations of the seismometers are marked on your map as soon as The Scientist contacts you and asks you to collect readings from them. There are nine of them and they are spread out across the mountainous area around the Logjam Lumberyard in the northwest section of the map. Seeing as you have to go to Logjam Lumberyard to start the quest, we’d recommend collecting readings from the three seismometers closest to Logjam Lumberyard (those marked 1, 4, and 6 on the map below), but here are the locations of all nine seismometers in case you feel like roaming further afield.
- On the northeast slopes of the large mountain northwest of Logjam Lumberyard
- On the northern ridge of a mountain north of the mansion with a maze
- On a ledge on the western slopes of the large mountain northwest of Logjam Lumberyard
- On a low ridge northeast of Logjam Lumberyard
- On a coastal ridge west of Logjam Lumberyard
- West of the lake south of Logjam Lumberyard
- On the riverbank west of the Llama Homestead
- Behind a Reboot Van on the north side of the mountain north of Camp Cuddle
- On the south side of the forest across the lake from Camp Cuddle
To collect data from the seismometers just interact with them. You need to get three in one match to complete the quest.