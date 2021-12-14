Where is Camp Cuddle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Camp Cuddle is on the far west side of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map. It is a lakeside summer camp with lots of log cabin buildings, bunk beds, and leisure facilities. There are four different NPCs with a chance of spawning at Camp Cuddle: Cuddle Team Leader, Metal Team Leader, Cuddlepool, and Quackling. Cuddle Team Leader can sell you the Marksman Six Shooter Exotic Pistol, while the other three sell random powerful gear. All four are terrifying in a cute, cuddly kind of way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s also a Bounty Board and a Weapon-o-Matic at Camp Cuddle, as well as lots of loot and chests. There are also a lot of food boxes lying around (those kids need their packed lunches), which is handy if you’re on a daily quest to eat fruit and vegetables, or if you just really love bananas. Finally, you’ll also need to come to Camp Cuddle to find two of the gem fragments needed to complete the Shanta Quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s a decent drop spot in itself, but it is pretty remote, so if you do drop here, you’ll have to do a lot of running to get away from the storm, and to get to anywhere else interesting. That said, the Llama Homestead and Crackshot’s Cabin aren’t all that far away, and there’s a gas station even further to the west.