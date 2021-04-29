Where to consume Foraged Items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 7 is to consumed forage items. There are multiple different types of Foraged Items that can be found around the map, so in this guide we will tell you where to find them.

Remember, the items that affect your health can only be eaten while you are injured. Items that give shields can only be consumed when you are not at full shields. Items that give a buff or benefit outside of those can be eaten at any time.

Colossal Crops – Corn can be found growing in the fields at Colossal Crops. Destroying the corn with your harvesting tool with drop the corn on the ground.

Steel Farm – Corn can also be found at Steel Farm, to the east of Colossal Crops

The Orchard – Cabbage can be found at the Orchard, to the north of Colossal Crops

Holly Hedges – Cabbage can also be found in planters behind some houses in Holly Hedges

Mushroom – can be found the west and northwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Peppers – Can be found in gas station, store, and restaurant produce boxes along with a range of other foraged items.

You can find the rest of the Week 7 challenges below: