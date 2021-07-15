Where to destroy alien trees in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 is to destroy alien trees. For the duration of the season, these arboreal aliens have been springing up all over the island and can be found in a number of places.

Holly Hatchery is the easiest place to find them, as the ever-expanding low-gravity zones have more and more trees growing in them. Other than that, players can visit the purple areas on the map where the parts of the Spire landed. Know as Aftermath, they will have lots of alien plants and trees growing in them.

Destroying them is easy, as all you need to do is hit them with your harvesting tool, and they will drop wood, just like any other tree in the game.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien trees – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests