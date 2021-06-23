Where to destroy three boats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

For Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, one of the challenges is to destroy three boats. In this guide, we will show you how to do this as quickly as possible, and where to go to grab some extras along the way.

Players who make their way to Craggy Cliff, then head down to the beach near the ramp and the boathouse will discover a pile of boats that they can destroy very quickly. Two of the boats will break in two hits of a harvesting tool, will the last one will take four. And that’s it! That challenge is complete and you have just earned an easy 30,000 XP.

When it’s complete, loot up in the nearby hotel buildings, or make your way into the boathouse to grab one of the Week 3 Alien Artifacts.

Epic Quests

Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP

Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP

Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP

Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests