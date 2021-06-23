Where to destroy three boats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Hardly sea worthy.
For Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, one of the challenges is to destroy three boats. In this guide, we will show you how to do this as quickly as possible, and where to go to grab some extras along the way.
Players who make their way to Craggy Cliff, then head down to the beach near the ramp and the boathouse will discover a pile of boats that they can destroy very quickly. Two of the boats will break in two hits of a harvesting tool, will the last one will take four. And that’s it! That challenge is complete and you have just earned an easy 30,000 XP.
When it’s complete, loot up in the nearby hotel buildings, or make your way into the boathouse to grab one of the Week 3 Alien Artifacts.
Epic Quests
- Dance near a lit campfire (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Catch fish at fishing spots (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy Boats (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Glide 20 meters while holding a chicken (0/20) – 30,000 XP
- Finish in the top 10 (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Travel between Porta-Potties – (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Use Nuts and Bolts (0/3) – 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Pyaphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Converse with Sunny, Joey, or Beach Brutus (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Place signs in Pleasant Park and Lazy Lake (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Place alien light communication device on mountain tops (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Collect cat food (0/2) – 30,000 XP