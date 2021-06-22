Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite – Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 locations

New Alien Artifacts have been added to the map in Fortnite for Week 3 of Chapter 2 Season 7. They are one of the collectibles that players can find on the map this season. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Alien Artifact #1 – In the center of Coral Castle

Can be found floating above the central standing stone in the main building at Coral Castle.

Alien Artifact #2 – Boney Burbs

Can be found in the open area of the main building at Boney Burbs

Alien Artifact #3 – Craggy Cliffs

In the boat house near the beach.

Alien Artifact #4 – Slurpy Swamp

This one can be found in the small building that is connected to the main factory building by the raised walkway/tunnel.