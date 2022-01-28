Where to farm Wood in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are a handful of resources you’ll need to find as you progress through Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These resources are what you’ll be using to craft several items and tools you can use while exploring the Hisui region. A notable item that might be a bit tricky for you to locate is Wood. You’ll need Wood for a specific request, Please! Make me a Pokéshi Doll! In this guide, we cover where you can find Wood and how to best farm it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Wood throughout the areas in the Hisui region. However, we’ve had the best success with finding Wood while exploring the Obsidian Fieldlands region, specifically the Deertrack Path area. In this area, you’ll find a handful of Pokémon wandering around, and if you keep your eyes to the ground, you’ll discover logs of wood underneath trees. These wood logs are the Wood resource you’re looking for, and you can pick up any of them while you explore.

We tried using a Pokémon to cut down trees and create logs, but we were unsuccessful. While you can find Wood in other regions, the Deertrack Path area was the best for us, especially early in the game. Whenever we wrapped up combing through the area, we’d return to Jubilife Village and then revisit the place to grab more.