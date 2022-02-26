Where to find a Glintstone Firefly in Elden Ring – and what it does

With the number of insect-based crafting materials there are in Elden Ring, it can be hard to keep track which of these does what. You will mostly likely be crafting the most with Glintstone Fireflies, with it making an item capable of lowering the damage of certain enemy attacks. Unfortunately, while searching for the material, you won’t actually be able to see it. No matter, it is picked up from one of the only colorful objects in the game.

Glintstone Fireflies can be found on the blue crystals throughout The Lands Between. These small and large crystals are highly populated in the town of Sellia in northern Caelid and Limgrave’s Liurnia of the Lakes location. Once you spot of the several crystals in both areas, simply interact with the object to collect one Glintstone Firefly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The material is part of the recipe for Spellproof Dried Liver, a consumable that temporarily reduces any magic damage from enemies, including bosses. To make the item, you will first be required to obtain the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11], which is available for 1,500 Runes from the merchant near Liurnia Lake Shore’s Site of Grace. Upon buying it, Spellproof Dried Liver can be crafted with two Glintstone Fireflies, three Rowa Fruits, and one Beast Liver.

Related: Where to find a Silver Firefly in Elden Ring – and what it does