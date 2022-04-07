Where to find and use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has delivered dozens of brand new map locations and features; so much so, some have been overshadowed. This is certainly the case for Ascenders, pieces of equipment most players likely haven’t heard of. In actuality, Ascenders are the ropes that dangle from IO Airships and mountains, allowing players to zip up into these high places in a matter of seconds.

That being said, one of Week 3’s challenges will task players with going up Ascenders at both Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern for the delightful reward of 20,000 XP. Here’s where you can discover the ropes at each location.

Where to find an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t find too many Ascenders at Chonker’s Speedway, and you may have never seen one at the named location yet. That’s probably because the ropes are only placed on cliffs on the outside of Chonker’s. For instance, players can discover an Ascender on the northeast part of the location, draped beside a massive boulder.

Where to find an Ascender at Command Cavern

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chances are, you have probably come across an Ascender once or twice at Command Cavern, as the named location is riddled with them. You can discover two ropes connected to the bottom of its IO Airship. However, there is also another pair located next to the pool of water inside Cavern’s mountain (as marked above) — both leading to the outpost on top of the peak.

Related: What does the red X at The Daily Bugle mean in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?