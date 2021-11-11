Where to find a Mr. Whoopee in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

One of the most iconic cars in GTA 3 Definitive Edition is Mr. Whoopee, Liberty City’s well known ice cream truck franchise that always seems to be driving around but never actually serves any customers. The trucks are great fun to drive and pack a punch when you ram into something at speed. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get a Mr. Whoopee so you can start listening to the awful yet cheery music it plays while mowing down pedestrians.

Check the streets, car parks, or wait for one mission

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few places that you can find a Mr. Whoopee in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. The first is on the streets driving around. It’s most commonly found driving around Chinatown, Saint Mark’s, Portland View, Cedar Grove, and Rockford. Also, if you follow the road from Luigi’s place out to the main highway going down the hill, you can quite often find one turning the corner onto the road along the path you follow.

The second place you can find a Mr. Whoopee is parked in Wichita Gardens or the Staunton View Picnic Area. However, it’s pretty rare to see one of these parked up and waiting for you, so you’re better off looking for it driving around.

Once all of the Import/Export vehicles have been delivered, you can find a Mr. Whoopee parked in the garage at Portland Harbor, but this takes a long time to achieve, and you’re better off searching in the first island if you desperately want one.

Finally, if you want to guarantee your chances of getting one of these trucks so that you can store it in a garage, then you’ll need to wait until you can tackle the mission “I Scream, You Scream.” This mission is accessible early on in the game from a payphone in a parking lot in Hepburn Heights. Once you start the mission and get the truck, you can fail the mission but still keep the vehicle and store it for your collection.