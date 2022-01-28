Where to find a Shiny Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Like the Dawn and Sun Stones, the Shiny Stone is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will only evolve a couple of Pokémon, but it is practically a requirement to own for anyone looking to complete the Pokédex. That being said, it is one of the most expensive stones to buy and certainly difficult to obtain in the wild. Here are all of the possible ways to get a Shiny Stone.

The fastest method of getting a Shiny Stone is in Jubilife Village, where trainers can buy it from the Trading Post using 1,200 Merit Points. The currency can be rewarded through the Lost and Found system whenever a satchel has been returned to their rightful owner. Those who’ve already made their way to Alabaster Islands can also be rewarded a Shiny Stone from completing Request 74, “A Bit of Help from Blissey.” This mission can be picked up from the board in Professor Laventon’s office on the second floor of the Galaxy Hall building.

The another method of securing Shiny Stones, amongst others, is grabbing loot drops. Compared to loot drops in the wild, you’ll notice defeated Pokémon have a much higher rate of leaving the item behind when inside one of the Space-Time Distortions. If you haven’t made it this far yet, trainers can also ride Ursaluna and dig for items anywhere in the overworld. The discovery rate for Shiny Stones isn’t very high when doing this, but at least you’ll have gathered a collection of other valuable goods while digging for it.

Once obtained, the Shiny Stone is capable of evolving Togetic into Togekiss and Roselia into Roserade.

Related: Where to find the Linking Cable in Pokémon Legends: Arceus