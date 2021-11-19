Where to find Abra in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Abra is one of the best examples of powerful but rare Pokémon. It has a pretty low encounter rate and can be frustrating if you’re not prepared. We know how frustrating that is, so we’re here to make sure you can add Abra to your collection in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

In the wild

The first chance to get an Abra comes in Route 203, right before Oreburgh Gate. It also spawns in Route 215 later in the story. Abras only learn Teleport naturally. Their high speed means if you don’t throw Pokeballs at full hp targets, it could flee before you get a chance to weaken it. We’ve got a trick for you.

If you chose Chimchar, it learns Taunt at level 9. Bidoof also learns Taunt at level 17. Taunt prevents Pokémon from using non-attacking moves for three turns. This is the key to catching Abra if throwing Pokéballs at it doesn’t work. Teleport will become struggle, doing pitiful damage, and allowing you to whittle it down to catchable ranges.

Abra evolves into Kadabra at level 16. Trade Kadabra with another trainer (be sure to trade back) to evolve it into Alakazam. This evolutionary line has incredible speed and special attack. You’ll outspeed most things, so don’t worry about how frail it is defensively.

Trade for Machop

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Oreburgh City, there’s a girl in the same building where you get a free Heal Ball. On the first floor, speak to the girl by the stairs. She wants to trade her Abra for your Machop. Once you get a Machop, head back and complete the trade. This is a great option for those who don’t want to wait for Abra in the wild or have bad luck catching one.