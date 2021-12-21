Where to find All Minecraft Ores | All Minecraft Ore Spawn Levels

Mining is roughly half of the game Minecraft, and the search for ores is an infinite task in the game. Whether looking to outfit oneself or upgrade that base just a little more, finding ores will be a long-term goal throughout the play. Here’s a list of all ore spawn levels as they appear post Patch 1.17.

Overworld

The Overworld is the world players spawn into, with different biomes and villages and the like. In the Overworld, level -64 is the lowest the world will go, with bedrock spanning ranges -64 through -60.

Coal

Spawn range: 0 – 320

Densest spawn levels: 95 & 136

Copper

Spawn range: -16 – 112

Densest spawn level: 48

Iron

Spawn range: -64 – 320

Densest spawn levels: 15 & 232

Gold

Spawn range: -64 – 256

Densest spawn level: 32 – 256

Lapis Lazuli

Spawn range: -64 – 64

Densest spawn level: -1

Redstone

Spawn range: -64 – 16

Densest spawn level: -59

Diamond

Spawn range: -64 – 16

Densest spawn level: -59

Emerald

Spawn range: -16 – 320

Densest spawn level: 236

The Nether

The Nether operates differently in terms of the lowest point; lava covers most of level 31 and beneath, and bedrock starts at 1.

Nether Quartz

Spawn range: 10 – 127

Densest spawn level: Up to 120

Nether Gold

Spawn range: 10 – 116

Densest spawn level: 15

Ancient Debris