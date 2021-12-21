Where to find All Minecraft Ores | All Minecraft Ore Spawn Levels
Because nobody goes digging for gravel.
Mining is roughly half of the game Minecraft, and the search for ores is an infinite task in the game. Whether looking to outfit oneself or upgrade that base just a little more, finding ores will be a long-term goal throughout the play. Here’s a list of all ore spawn levels as they appear post Patch 1.17.
Overworld
The Overworld is the world players spawn into, with different biomes and villages and the like. In the Overworld, level -64 is the lowest the world will go, with bedrock spanning ranges -64 through -60.
Coal
- Spawn range: 0 – 320
- Densest spawn levels: 95 & 136
Copper
- Spawn range: -16 – 112
- Densest spawn level: 48
Iron
- Spawn range: -64 – 320
- Densest spawn levels: 15 & 232
Gold
- Spawn range: -64 – 256
- Densest spawn level: 32 – 256
Lapis Lazuli
- Spawn range: -64 – 64
- Densest spawn level: -1
Redstone
- Spawn range: -64 – 16
- Densest spawn level: -59
Diamond
- Spawn range: -64 – 16
- Densest spawn level: -59
Emerald
- Spawn range: -16 – 320
- Densest spawn level: 236
The Nether
The Nether operates differently in terms of the lowest point; lava covers most of level 31 and beneath, and bedrock starts at 1.
Nether Quartz
- Spawn range: 10 – 127
- Densest spawn level: Up to 120
Nether Gold
- Spawn range: 10 – 116
- Densest spawn level: 15
Ancient Debris
- Spawn range: 13 – 119
- Densest spawn level: 13 – 17