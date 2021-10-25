Where to find all the Randolph Journals in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

There are a ton of secrets to be found in The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Among these secrets are 10 journal entries left behind by explorers who visited the caves in the past. They are long gone, but the information they learned still exists. Here’s where to find all the Randolph Journals and get the achievement The Statement of Randolph Hodgson.

The Temple

During the chapter titled The Temple, you will take control of Rachel. She and Eric rappelled down into the temple and discovered that someone was here before them. Once you gain control of Rachel, go inside the tent and check the table on the right to find the first journal.

After the Fall

Later on in the game, you will take control of Jason during the chapter titled After the Fall. He and Nick walk down a corridor and come across a tripwire. Succeed at the QTE and disarm it. The journal entry is next to the spotlight in the room.

Slayer

The Slayer chapter has you controlling Nick and being accompanied by Eric. The two men will come across a pool of blood in a cutscene and make a comment about it. After the cutscene, turn to the right to find the third journal entry.

Bloodbath pt. one

During the Bloodbath chapter, Jason and Nick will make their way to the catacombs. You will recognize this area from the prologue. You will take control of Jason. Once you do, turn to the left to find the fourth journal page.

Bloodbath pt. two

Later in the Bloodbath chapter, you will find out that Rachel is still alive after plummeting down a chasm. She awakes in a blood-filled area surrounded by skeletons. When you take control of Rachel, walk forward and go to the left side of the center rock cluster to find some of the explorers’ equipment. Among it will be the fifth journal page.

The Signal

In the chapter, The Signal, you will control Nick and have the objective of getting the radio working. You will take control of Nick outside of the temple. Go to the right of the stairs. Instead of taking the small incline up to the tent, take the path next to it on the left to a small table with the journal page on it.

Enemy of my Enemy pt. one

In the Enemy of my Enemy chapter, Salim will hold a door for Jason to crawl under. Afterward, you will take control of Salim. Walk into the room ahead. There is a large stone table in this room with a tablet on it. To the right of the table is the seventh journal page. It is next to a spotlight.

Enemy of my Enemy pt. two

Progress in the Enemy of my Enemy chapter until you reach the medical bay. Once you take control of Salim, head to the cell in the back right side of the room. Inside you will find the eighth journal page.

The Ancient One

Salim and Jason will find an elevator and take it down further into the caves. This starts the Ancient One chapter. Once you take control of Jason, walk forward until you reach the area filled with stalagmites and stalactites. Stick to the left side and you will find a cocoon with the ninth journal page next to it.

Strange Aeons

After following Salim and Jason for a while, the rest of the group will join them. They will crawl under some rocks and enter the Star Chamber. This is where the Strange Aeons chapter starts. If Rachel is alive, you will take control of her. The final journal page is on the table next to the pedestal.