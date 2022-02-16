Where to find all underground bunker labs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two

Along with the addition of Factory in Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale’s second season has also brought seven underground labs filled with Nebula V ammo upgrades. The game does hint to where each lab is on the map, but finding their actual bunker hatches can be a painful process. This is mostly due to the fact these hatches blend maybe too well with the environment. To ease the pain, we have mapped out where you can find each lab’s entrance on the Tac Map.

Docks

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Docks’ lab is on the far south side of the location. You can discover it near a two-story outpost and a truck.

Fields

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the north end of Fields, this lab’s hatch is hiding in between two blue and white silos and is just south of the location’s buy station.

Lagoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this bunker, you’ll need to head to the stream on the east side of Lagoon. Near its bridge, there is a hut that has the hatch right behind it.

Mines

Screenshot by Gamepur

This hatch may be the trickiest to spot, but there are a few markers to help spot it. For one, it is located west of Mines’ dirt track and just north of a round hot spring. The hatch is also beside a pair of barrels and a bulldozer.

Power Plant

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like Mines, the Power Plants’ lab is very well hid. On the marker shown above, there is a waterfall that you can actually go through. Take the path behind the waterfall to end up at a dead end with nothing but the lab’s hatch.

Resort

Screenshot by Gamepur

Northwest of Resort, you’ll need to go toward the yellow clocktower that is huddled between a few homes. Next to the tower, there is a group of trees with the hatch placed in the middle of them.

Runway

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the west of Runway, there is a two-story government building near a collection of trucks. Head inside the building and you can spot the lab’s hatch on the right side of the first floor.