There are several Pokémon for you to encounter as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Because the Pokémon are so wild in this region, a handful of them has become much larger and stronger than the others around, developing into an Alpha. The Alpha is the strongest of their kind in an area, and if you’re capable of weakening them, you can catch them. In this guide, we cover where to find an Alpha Crobat in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Alpha Pokémon can appear all over the Hisui region, but each appears in a specific game area. The Alpha Crobat will be spawning in Coronet Highlands. You won’t find it wandering around somewhere near the mountain. Instead, you’ll have to head over to Wayward Cave. Inside, the Alpha Crobat will be flying around, closer to the exit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may have encountered and avoided the Alpha Crobat during your time going through the Pokémon Legends story. You can find it while exploring the world and attempt to catch it. The Alpha Crobat is level 60. You’ll need to have enough Star Ranks to control Pokémon at this level if you want a chance of capturing it. If you don’t, you will be unable to add it to your Pokédex.