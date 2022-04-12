Where to find an Egg Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In anticipation for Easter, Fortnite has brought back the mighty Egg Launcher in Chapter 3 Season 2. The weapon essentially works the same as other featured launchers, but its egg-shaped rockets first bounce on multiple surfaces before exploding. As grand as it is, players probably won’t pick up the Egg Launcher right away. Here’s where you can find this latest weapon.

For a limited-time, players can scrounge up an Egg Launcher from chests, Supply Drops, and ground loot. The weapon also comes in four different rarities, ranging from Uncommon to Legendary. Their damage rates don’t differ too greatly, but the Legendary Egg Launcher is capable of supplying 77 player damage per shot and 220 structure damage. That being said, we don’t recommend using it against tanks, as its eggs typically bounce off of vehicle and land a ways away.

Players may even favor the weapon over something like the recently-added Anvil Rocket Launcher. That is because it is the only Rocket-based gun that bears a surprisingly large six-round magazine. Once you’ve run out of eggs, you can also discover more inside of chests and ammo crates. Developer Epic Games hasn’t said when the launcher will be vaulted again, but it likely won’t stick around too long after Easter weekend.

