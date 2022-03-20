Where to find Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook [3] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

So many recipes to find, so much of a big world to explore. In Elden Ring, you can find all manner of ways to mix ingredients together. With the Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook [3], you can expand your knowledge even further. Here’s where to find it in Elden Ring and what it unlocks.

You can pick up the Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook [3] in the southern region of Caelid. It’s located at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, southeast of the Caelid Highway South site of grace and northwest of the Impassable Greatbridge.

Once you get there, explore the area and you’ll find the cookbook to the right of the site of grace on the tail of the dragon statue.

Finding this recipe is vital for those who want to slay dragons. You’ll gain one single recipe for an item called Dragonwound Grease. While coating the grease on your chosen weapon, it will “grant special dragon attacks,” according to the game. It will also increase your weapon’s damage against dragons in the world of Elden Ring. Here’s how to make it in the crafting menu once you receive the Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook [3]: