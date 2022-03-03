Where to find Root Resin in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring has no shortage of crafting materials for you to find, some of which are exceedingly rare, and others which you may find yourself needing on a regular basis. Root Resin is one of those crafting materials you’ll be using for tons of different recipes, specifically for different types of grease.

Grease is a consumable item that can be applied to your weapons to add various types of damage and effects. This can be useful when fighting stronger foes like bosses, particularly if you are able to craft a type that deals damage they’re weak to. The types of grease in Elden Ring include fire, magic, lightning, magic, rot, blood, and dragonwound. There are also drawstring variants of grease which can be applied more quickly, at the expense of a shorter effect duration.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Root Resin all around the early regions of the Lands Between, including Limgrave, the Weeping Peninsula, and Stormfoot Catacombs. Root Resin tends to be situated around the bases of trees. Although you’ll find it fairly frequently as you explore, the above map shows a particularly good place to farm Root Resin if you ever find yourself in need of large quantities.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Site of Grace is located just outside the Warmaster’s Shack. If you face the Shack’s entrance, turn left and you’ll see three Root Resin deposits among the trees, as shown above. These will all drop at least one Root Resin, but have a chance of giving you more as well, especially if you have a high Item Discovery. Resting at the Site of Grace will cause these deposits to respawn.

Related: How to get more crafting recipes in Elden Ring