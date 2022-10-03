Where to find Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect a ton of different ingredients and materials that you will use to cook new meals and craft additional furniture. Just one of the many ingredients that you can find comes in the form of Anglerfish. While these fish may look terrifying, they will give you a lot of energy and can sell for a lot of money. This guide will show you where you can find Anglerfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Anglerfish location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that the Anglerfish can only be found in a specific biome. After all, most of the fish in the game, like Walleye, can only be found in one or two biomes. The biome that you need to unlock to obtain Anglerfish is the Forgotten Lands. This is probably the last biome you will end up unlocking and the one that will cost you the most Dreamlight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forgotten Lands biome will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock plus an additional 7,000 if you haven’t unlocked the Sunlit Plateau yet. Once you gain access to the Forgotten Lands, bring your fishing rod and a resident assigned to the fishing role and start fishing the orange nodes in the area. The orange nodes are the most likely to spawn an Anglerfish. Having a resident assigned to the fishing role with you will further increase your chances of catching one of these rare fish.

You can also obtain Anglerfish from Moana’s Boat once you have fixed it up and upgraded it. You will need to upgrade Moana’s Boat to the max level in order to be able to get Anglerfish from it. Moana will use her boat to go out and collect fish for you, replenishing her stock every 15 or 20 minutes. This is also a great way to get other fish like Tuna.