Where to find Ash of War: Storm Assault in Elden Ring

Some items can be tricky to find in Elden Ring, and the Ash of War: Storm Assault ability might be one of the most obscure. This is the method of finding where the Ash of War: Storm Assault is.

You’ll be able to find Ash of War: Storm Assault after beating Margit: The Fell Omen and scaling the castle up to the Rampart Tower site of grace. From this checkpoint, make sure to take a right into an outside area. You’ll see multiple stormhawks on their perches. Unfortunately, they are enemies that will fight you when they catch wind of your presence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When attacked by these birds, they will first fling a barrel of TNT at you. Make sure to dodge out of the way and then when the bird tries to strike you down with its razer sharp claws, roll out of the way. Then, strike it three times to finish it off after it does a pouncing motion. They’re fairly easy to deal with, especially if you’re a higher level; you just have to avoid its first explosive attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve dealt with these high-flying beasts, turn left at a circular viewing point with two perpendicular bushes of grass facing towards you. If jump onto the edge and look down, you can see a landing below. You’ll see it’s fairly far down, but we can remedy the fall with Soft Cotton. You can craft it with three Rowa Fruit and 1 Smoldering Butterfly. While used, it temporarily reduces fall damage, making it a great way to get to lower sections of a map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve jumped from the ledge and made it the lower section of the castle, try to find a small wooden bridge to the right side of the platform you’re on. Carefully jump over and follow the route and at the edge, once again fall to the next section of this area below where moss has grown.

You’re almost there. Jump down to two to three platforms below and then, the ground will break below you. Don’t worry as your fall is saved by the bushes below.

Now, follow the rocky path to another section of the map, and you’ll see a sparkling rolling creature on the ground. Strike it with your weapon and it will give you the Ash of War: Storm Assault you’re looking for.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ash of War: Storm Assault gives the player an ability for those who use polearms, heavy thrusting swords, and twinblades. With this equipped to your weapon, you’ll jump in the air and spike your weapon into the ground with force, creating a gust of powerful air.