Where to find Atlas Eruption in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has some amazing runic abilities and attacks for Kratos to utilize in different enemy encounters across the Nine Realms. These are extremely useful in combat and can help him swing the momentum in his favor. One of these is Atlas Eruption, a heavy runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. It’s a devastating attack to use against all kinds of enemies, especially the bosses. So, here is how you can find the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok

The chest containing the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack is located in Svartalfelheim, specifically at The Forge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach the moving platform of The Forge, take a right. There you’ll come across a gate at the top which is shut down. The chest containing the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack is behind the gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the gate is pretty easy and you can do that during the main quest ‘Forging Destiny’. You will notice two geysers located at the front and right of the bridge. You’ll need to close both geysers for the gate to open. To do that, first, you need to freeze the geyser on the right of the bridge by swinging up with the Blades of Chaos. Doing that will bring the lift down and during ‘Forging Destiny’, Brok will go up the lift and close the geyser at the front. Bring back the Leviathan Axe to your hand. This will bring the lift down. Use the lift to go up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, command Brok to close down his geyser again and simultaneously use the Leviathan Axe to freeze the first geyser as well, using a proper angle from the top. When two of these geysers close, the gate will open and you can go to the other side and acquire the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack. This heavy runic attack creates explosions by slamming both blades into the ground. It has two damage and three Burn with a cooldown time of 277 seconds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you forgot to open the chest during ‘Forging Destiny’, you can return there at any time. This time, you’ll only need to freeze the geyser on the right side of the bridge using the same method. Then the gate will open and you can get Atlas Eruption.