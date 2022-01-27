There are a handful of evolution items you’ll need to acquire during your travels in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can use these items to give to your Pokémon to become certain Pokémon. For example, if you give Scyther a Black Augurite, you’ll have it turn into Kleavor, the Hisuian form for this Pokémon. Locating these evolution items can be a little challenging. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Black Augurite in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Black Augurite will appear if you have Ursaluna, a new Pokémon for the series. Ursaluna is a Pokémon you catch in the Crimson Mirelands as you progress through the story. With this Pokémon, you’ll be able to wander through this region, and every so often, Ursaluna will have the random chance to try digging something up, and it could be Black Augurite.

At the front of Ursaluna, you’ll see a small indicator directing you where you need to go to find the item. Follow the icon in front of Ursaluna until it reaches the end, and when it does, the Pokémon will dig the item from the ground. While it won’t always be a Black Augurite, this is a good way to search for this item, especially if you want to evolve your Scyther into a Kleavor.