Where to find Black Sludge in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Black Sludge is a surprisingly good healing item.
Black Sludge is one of the held items you can find throughout the Sinnoh Region. Unfortunately, it is not easy to come across unless you know where to look. This item restores health to the Pokémon holding it each turn. The Pokémon holding it must be a poison-type or the item won’t work. Here is where you can find the Black Sludge in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
To find the Black Sludge, you first need to find a Croagunk, Toxicroak, Muk, or Grimer. Each of these Pokémon have a chance to be holding a Black Sludge when you encounter them in the wild. To obtain the Black Sludge, you will either need to capture the Pokémon or use the move Thief to steal the item from them.
Here are the locations you can find Croagunk:
- Great Marsh
- Swampy Cave
- Still-Water Cavern
- Riverbank Cave
- Bogsunk Cavern
Toxicroak can also be found in the Great Marsh. You can encounter a Toxicroak or a Croagunk anywhere from level 16 to 63 in these locations. Grimer can be found in the following locations:
- Route 212
- Swampy Cave
- Stargleam Cavern
- Dazzling Cavern
- Bogsunk Cavern
In the wild, Grimer, Toxicroak, and Croagunk each have a five percent chance of having a Black Sludge on them. The most effective way of farming one of these Pokémon is to enter and exit one of the Grand Underground locations until you spot them.