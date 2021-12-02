Where to find Black Sludge in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Black Sludge is one of the held items you can find throughout the Sinnoh Region. Unfortunately, it is not easy to come across unless you know where to look. This item restores health to the Pokémon holding it each turn. The Pokémon holding it must be a poison-type or the item won’t work. Here is where you can find the Black Sludge in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Black Sludge, you first need to find a Croagunk, Toxicroak, Muk, or Grimer. Each of these Pokémon have a chance to be holding a Black Sludge when you encounter them in the wild. To obtain the Black Sludge, you will either need to capture the Pokémon or use the move Thief to steal the item from them.

Here are the locations you can find Croagunk:

Great Marsh

Swampy Cave

Still-Water Cavern

Riverbank Cave

Bogsunk Cavern

Toxicroak can also be found in the Great Marsh. You can encounter a Toxicroak or a Croagunk anywhere from level 16 to 63 in these locations. Grimer can be found in the following locations:

Route 212

Swampy Cave

Stargleam Cavern

Dazzling Cavern

Bogsunk Cavern

In the wild, Grimer, Toxicroak, and Croagunk each have a five percent chance of having a Black Sludge on them. The most effective way of farming one of these Pokémon is to enter and exit one of the Grand Underground locations until you spot them.