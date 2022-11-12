The Blazing Embers are one of the resources you will need to find in God of War Ragnarok. It’s a valuable resource that will be required to upgrade many of your armor pieces. You will need to seek it out during your travels and go off the beaten path a bit to track it down. There’s a specific area you can acquire Blazing Embers, and it will have you jumping through some hoops. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Blazing Embers in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Blazing Embers in God of War Ragnarok

You will have to unlock the Muspelheim realm to locate them. However, it’s not the standard Muspelheim realm; it’s going to be the one you unlock by finding the two Muspelheim Seeds. Both of them are going to appear in Svartalfheim. One will be at the Modvitnir’s Rig, and the other will be at Alberich Hollow, which you can reach by going to Dragon Beach.

After you acquire these seeds, you can visit the Muspelheim realm and participate in Surtr’s challenges. These are similar to the ones that Kratos and Atreus completed in 2018’s God of War, and in Ragnarok, they reward several crafting resources you can at the forge. Blazing Embers will appear during the Final Crucible challenges, which become available after completing the first set. We recommend working through these challenges as often as possible to grab these valuable resources. You’ll also unlock several rare armor pieces, namely Surtr’s Scorched armor and the Undying Pyres.

You can complete these challenges on any difficulty, and they will yield similar rewards for you to use at the forge.