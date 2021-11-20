Where to find Bonsly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll need to search all over to find all of the Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You may need to find them in specific locations to catch them all, or you may need to reach out to other trainers to see if they’re willing to trade your their Pokémon version exclusive options. Here’s where you need to go to find and catch Bonsly in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s important to note that Bonsly is a version exclusive Pokémon for Pokémon Shining Pearl owners. If you have Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, you will not find this Pokémon in the wild. Instead, you’ll need to find a way to reach out to another Pokémon Shining Pearl player to see if they’re willing to trade with you. For Pokémon Shining Pearl owners, you can find Bonsly somewhere on Routes 209 and 210 at any time of the day.

Unlike Mr. Mime, which can be found in the Grand Underground in both versions, Bonsly’s evolved form, Sudowoodo, cannot be found down there. You’ll have to rely on locating Bonsly to evolve it in Pokémon Shining Pearl. For those playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, you’ll need to trade with another player to receive Sudowoodo and then have Ditto breed with it to hatch an egg with Bonsly in it or directly receive Bonsly.