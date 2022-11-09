Where to find Chaos Sparks in God of War Ragnarok

Chaos Sparks is a rare material you can find in God of War Ragnarok. They’re a critical resource you will want to find if you want to improve your legendary weapons, the Blades of Chaos. Without the Chaos Sparks, you won’t be able to do that, and you need to find several of them if you want to upgrade your weapons. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Chaos Sparks in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Chaos Sparks in God of War Ragnarok

There are only a handful of ways to earn Chaos Sparks while playing Ragnarok. Many of these ways include you battling against difficult foes or attempting to work your way through several Favours you can find while exploring the nine realms. In addition, you will want to explore away from the main path and find unique opportunities to battle and help others along the way.

For example, while exploring Svartalfheim, there are Draugr Holes you can find that contain a unique type of Draugr. These are a part of the Born in Flame quest, and you will need to find all the holes to complete the quest. When you defeat the Draugr at the location, they will drop Chaos Sparks. You will need six to complete an entire Chaos Flame, allowing you to upgrade your Blades of Chaos. This process will take some time, so working on these side tasks and the main story will be your primary way to find this resource.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have all six, they should automatically become a Chaos Flame, allowing you to take it back to the forge to upgrade your Blades of Chaos. You will want to make sure you work your way through the side activities to find them all, fully upgrading your blades.