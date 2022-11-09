Where to find Dust of Realms in God of War Ragnarok

The Dust of Realms is one of the many resources you can find during your time in God of War Ragnarok. While exploring the game, you will want to collect it to upgrade your armor and equipment. It is one of the rarer resources at the start of the game, and there are not too many ways to find it until you advance the story. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Dust of Realms resource in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Dust of Realms in God of War Ragnarok

We’ve found the Dust of Realms while battling against the Draugr Holes while completing the Born From Fire quest. There are six Draugr holes you will need to find, and upon closing them and defeating the creature from inside them, the Hateful, you will receive a small pile of Dust of Realms, along with a handful of other resources that you can utilize at the blacksmith. There are only a handful of Draugr holes to locate, so finding the Dust of Realms through this method leaves you wanting, but you receive multiples of this resource every time you do this.

Other side activities also reward Dust of Realms as a resource. We recommend progressing through the game to find it and completing those side activities, such as exploring the Forbidden Sands or working on other quests for characters you meet along the way. It becomes a much more frequent resource as you delve deeper into Ragnarok and explore the locations away from the main story.

When you have enough, make sure to visit the blacksmith shop on your travels to upgrade your equipment and prepare for the more difficult encounters awaiting you close to the end of the game, especially when taking on the tougher optional bosses.